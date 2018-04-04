

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Guelph police officer after an incident in December of 2016.

The director of the SIU, Tony Loparco, says there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges after an 18-year-old man sustained serious injuries while he was being arrested.

This had to do with a case involving the man allegedly pulling on vehicle door handles.

At the time the man was charged with theft and assaulting a police officer.

The SIU says the officer used reasonable force, noting the suspect was reaching for something in his right sleeve before getting handcuffed.