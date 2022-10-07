SIU clears Guelph police of wrongdoing after man fractures heel jumping out of window

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared Guelph Police Service of any wrongdoing after a man fractured his heel jumping out of a window trying to flee officers.

According to a news release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), officers went to a man’s ex-girlfriend’s house of Sept. 14 after she called police. The man was in violation of a term of his release on bail.

He allegedly jumped from a second-floor window to avoid arrest and suffered the injury.

The SIU says the presence of the officers had nothing to do with the injury and that their investigation should be closed.