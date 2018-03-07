Featured
SIU charges WRPS officer with sexual assault for Oktoberfest incident
The headquarters of Waterloo Regional Police are pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (David Pettitt / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 3:11PM EST
The Special Investigations Unit has charged a Waterloo Regional Police officer with sexual assault for an incident that happened during Oktoberfest, at the Concordia Club last October 14.
Constable Eric Schnarr was off duty when the alleged sex assault happened.
Schnarr is facing one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.
The SIU said they will make no further comment as the investigation is ongoing and the matter is before the courts.
The SIU has charged WRPS Constable Eric Schnarr with sexual assault for an incident that happened during Oktoberfest, at the Concordia Club last October 14. Schnarr was off duty when the alleged sex assault happened. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.— Krista Simpson (@KristaSimpson) March 7, 2018