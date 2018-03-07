

CTV Kitchener





The Special Investigations Unit has charged a Waterloo Regional Police officer with sexual assault for an incident that happened during Oktoberfest, at the Concordia Club last October 14.

Constable Eric Schnarr was off duty when the alleged sex assault happened.

Schnarr is facing one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

The SIU said they will make no further comment as the investigation is ongoing and the matter is before the courts.

