Kitchener

    • SIU charges WRPS officer following off-duty pursuit in Brantford

    The headquarters for the Special Investigations Unit is seen here. The headquarters for the Special Investigations Unit is seen here.

    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Waterloo regional police officer in relation to a serious injury suffered by a man during a pursuit in Brantford in January.

    Ontario’s police watchdog said that it happened on the evening of Jan. 17, when an officer, driving a non-police vehicle, pursued a man who fled in a minivan.

    The man crashed into a tree in the area of Dunsdon Street and Winding Way, the SIU said. He was arrested and diagnosed with a serious injury.

    “The director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has reasonable grounds to believe an off-duty Waterloo Regional Police Service officer committed a criminal offence,” said a media release from the SIU.

    Const. Andrew Polidori is charged with one count of dangerous driving.

    He is required to appear in a Brantford court in October.

    Waterloo regional police said in a news release that the officer involved was a two-year member of the service.

    “As required by law, no further information can be provided by the Waterloo Regional Police Service at this time,” said police.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the $68 million Gold Draw jackpot got up to its maximum

    A winning lottery ticket always comes with some sort of prize, but this month it was revealed that not only had the Lotto 6/49 jackpot reached $68 million for the first time in history, but that it was guaranteed to go to the next winning ticket. Here’s how that happened.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News