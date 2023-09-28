SIU charges WRPS officer following off-duty pursuit in Brantford

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Waterloo regional police officer in relation to a serious injury suffered by a man during a pursuit in Brantford in January.

Ontario’s police watchdog said that it happened on the evening of Jan. 17, when an officer, driving a non-police vehicle, pursued a man who fled in a minivan.

The man crashed into a tree in the area of Dunsdon Street and Winding Way, the SIU said. He was arrested and diagnosed with a serious injury.

“The director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has reasonable grounds to believe an off-duty Waterloo Regional Police Service officer committed a criminal offence,” said a media release from the SIU.

Const. Andrew Polidori is charged with one count of dangerous driving.

He is required to appear in a Brantford court in October.

Waterloo regional police said in a news release that the officer involved was a two-year member of the service.

“As required by law, no further information can be provided by the Waterloo Regional Police Service at this time,” said police.