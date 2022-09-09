SIU charges Woodstock officer after collision with cyclist

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it’s found reasonable grounds to believe a Woodstock police officer committed criminal offences when he attempted to stop a man on a bicycle and the cyclist subsequently fell, sustaining serious injuries.

The decision from SIU Director Joseph Martino came on Sept. 9 and indicated Const. Pritpal Thind would face one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the report said.

The decision comes following an SIU investigation into the circumstances surrounding the serious injury sustained by the 39-year-old cyclist in Woodstock.

Preliminary information from the SIU indicated the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on June 15. The officer was in the area of Roth Park and observed a man riding a bicycle who matched the description of a person of interest.

The officer attempted to engage the man, and the man subsequently fell from the bicycle.

The SIU said the man was apprehended and transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Const. Thind is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 27.