SIU calls off investigation into man’s fall from Ayr balcony

The province’s police watchdog has ended its investigation into an incident that resulted in a 25-year-old man falling from a balcony in Ayr, Ont.

On June 22, police received a call from a woman who was concerned about the wellbeing of her 25-year-old husband.

Police then responded to their apartment on Northumberland Street, knocked at the door and identified themselves.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, the man “went to the balcony and over the railing where he fell several metres onto the ground below.” Police and paramedics then provided assistance to the man.

The SIU said the man had skull and arm fractures and was later airlifted to hospital.

SIU Director Joseph Martino announced Monday he had terminated the investigation. In a press release he said: “it was apparent the officers had nothing to do with the man’s decision to jump from the balcony.” Martino added that: “it was patently clear that the officers did nothing to cause or contribute to the man’s fall.”