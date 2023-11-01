SIU called to investigate stand-off in Six Nations

The Special Investigations Unit has been called to investigate after a stand-off between a barricaded person and police in Six Nations of the Grand River.

In a video posted to social media, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said multiple OPP units and York regional police aviation services were called to assist Six Nations police “after its officers came under weapons fire” on Chiefswood Road between 5th and 6th Line around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“A barricaded individual continued to discharge a firearm at police officers overnight,” Sanchuk said.

OPP, Six Nations Police investigate after a barricaded person fired a gun at police officers. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Residents were told to shelter in place.

Sanchuk said the incident was “resolved” around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

One person has been taken into custody and transported to hospital, Sanchuk said. No police officers were injured.

Residents are no longer being asked to shelter in place but Chiefswood Road will remain closed for some time, Sanchuk said.

