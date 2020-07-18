KITCHENER -- The province's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate an incident in Brantford.

Brantford police officers were called to an incident in the area of West Street and Market Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, while responding to the incident, a 41-year-old Brantford man was injured. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brantford police said they contacted SIU, which invoked its mandate.

Police said they can't comment further on the incident because of SIU's involvement.

West Street was closed between Buffalo Street and Grey Street on Saturday morning while police investigated. It reopened to traffic shortly before 1 p.m.