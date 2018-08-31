

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate an arrest in Mount Forest.

Ontario Provincial Police say Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit was called in regarding an incident that happened on Wednesday.

OPP say around 4:30 p.m. they responded to a report of a man committing break and enters at residences near Egermont Street in Mount Forest.

Officers arrested the man without incident.

The man received medical attention from the emergency medical service at the time of the arrest, but was released by medical staff and taken into police custody.

27-year-old Raymond Lloyd Cote of Mount Forest was charged with various offences including break and enter, assault, mischief under $5,000 and possession of methamphetamine.

While in custody awaiting a bail hearing, the man required medical attention for an injury and was transported to local hospital for further medical treatment.

The SIU has now been called in to investigate.

The SIU is mandated to look into any incident in which someone is killed or seriously injured while interacting with police.