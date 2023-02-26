SIU called in after officer interaction with gun: Guelph police

An intersection in Guelph has reopened following an investigation by Ontario’s police watch dog after a man was shot by a Guelph police officer Sunday.

In a news release, Guelph police say they responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at Silvercreek Parkway and Paisley Road at 1:15 p.m.

According to a release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), police interacted with a man in the vehicle and an officer shot the 44-year-old man, who was arrested and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Guelph police say he was in stable condition when he was taken for treatment.

It’s not clear how many times the officer had fired their weapon and the SIU says it’s too early to confirm, though it has invoked its mandate.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have ben assigned to the case.

The intersection was closed for the investigation for several hours. At around 9:00 p.m., Guelph police tweeted an update stating that the road had been reopened.