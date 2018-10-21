

CTV Kitchener





The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding s 41-year-old Cambridge woman’s death.

Officials say around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Waterloo Regional Police were called for medical assistance at Satellite motel on Hespeler Road.

Upon arrival, officers began doing CPR on the woman and administered naloxone.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The special investigations unit is called in to investigate anytime there is a death when police are present.