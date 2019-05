CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Siskins have captured their first Sutherland Cup in 24 years.

The Waterloo Junior B team beat the London Nationals 3-2 in overtime.

Alec Tiley scored the overtime winner with 4:30 remaining in the first overtime.

Also scoring for the Siskin were Curtis Rawn and Sam Spaedt.

Goaltender Matt Onuska made 33 saves on 35 shots