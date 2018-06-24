

CTV Kitchener





City crews spent majority of Sunday dealing with a sinkhole in Kitchener.

The hole started just before 10 a.m. on Patricia Avenue and Talbot Street, doubling in size in just over an hour.

“I hope it doesn't get any bigger because my house is right here,” said Jen Macgregor, a resident in the area.

The hole was located on a construction site and a contractor had been called in to repair it.

Patricia Avenue was already been shut down for construction, but Talbot Street remained closed for majority of the day, re-opening around the dinner hour after crews filled in the hole.