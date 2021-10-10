Single vehicle rollover near Drayton sends four to hospital, one with serious injuries

Drayton -

Ontario Provincial Police say four people were taken to hospital and at least one has serious injuries, following a single vehicle rollover outside of Drayton on Sunday.

Police say the crash happened on 18th Line around 4:20 p.m.

Four occupants were transported to local hospital, one was later taken to a Toronto hospital by Ornge air ambulance with serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police say the roadway is closed between Wellington Road 7 and Wellington Road 8 for the investigation.