Single vehicle rollover in Mapleton Township
A single vehicle rolled onto its side and in a ditch. (Source: Christopher Cryne)
Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 5:53AM EDT
A vehicle flipped into a ditch in Mapleton Township on Monday afternoon.
Viewer dash cam video shows a silver car flipped onto its side, with debris scattered across the roadway.
The video was taken around 4 p.m. on Wellington Road 17.
Three people can be seen in the footage surrounding and climbing on top of the vehicle.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and there's no word on if any charges have been laid.