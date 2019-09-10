

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





A vehicle flipped into a ditch in Mapleton Township on Monday afternoon.

Viewer dash cam video shows a silver car flipped onto its side, with debris scattered across the roadway.

The video was taken around 4 p.m. on Wellington Road 17.

Three people can be seen in the footage surrounding and climbing on top of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, and there's no word on if any charges have been laid.