A crash just south of Kitchener sent one woman to hospital with serious injuries.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Plains Road near Fischer-Hallman Road.

Police say it was a single vehicle crash, the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

A woman from Ayr, 41, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Plains Road between Fischer-Hallman and Trussler Road were closed for several hours.