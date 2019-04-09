Featured
Single vehicle crash sends woman to hospital
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 9:46AM EDT
A crash just south of Kitchener sent one woman to hospital with serious injuries.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Plains Road near Fischer-Hallman Road.
Police say it was a single vehicle crash, the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
A woman from Ayr, 41, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Plains Road between Fischer-Hallman and Trussler Road were closed for several hours.