Single-vehicle crash kills one person in Huron County

Huron County -

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Huron County early Thursday morning.

OPP, paramedics and fire crews responded to the scene on Ausable Line between Dashwood Road and Huron Street West just after 4 a.m.

A sedan drove off the gravel roadway and crashed into a tree.

Police say one person was found dead inside the vehicle.

Ausable Line is closed between Dashwood Road and Huron Street West while police investigate the scene.