Single-vehicle crash kills one person in Huron County
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Huron County early Thursday morning.
OPP, paramedics and fire crews responded to the scene on Ausable Line between Dashwood Road and Huron Street West just after 4 a.m.
A sedan drove off the gravel roadway and crashed into a tree.
Police say one person was found dead inside the vehicle.
Ausable Line is closed between Dashwood Road and Huron Street West while police investigate the scene.
O'Toole refuses to say whether Kenney got it wrong on COVID-19 management
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole refused to say Thursday whether he still thinks Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has handled the pandemic better than the federal government, as the province faces a rapidly worsening COVID-19 situation.
Health Canada authorizes new names for COVID-19 vaccines
Health Canada has authorized brand name changes for three COVID-19 vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria, Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.
Inside an Ontario ICU where the COVID-19 patients are largely young, and all unvaccinated
The truth of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada is starkly clear inside the intensive care unit at Hamilton General, where the majority of the COVID-19 patients struggling on life support are young — and unvaccinated.
Abducted father located after Hamilton home invasion leaves 1 son dead, another critically injured
A man who was abducted early Thursday morning has been located with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and home invasion that left one of his sons dead and another in critical condition, Hamilton police say.
'Quebec bashing': Why an English federal debate question continues to draw criticism
A question at the English-language federal leaders' debate last week has become a major issue in Quebec, boosting the Bloc Quebecois in the polls and drawing criticism from Quebec politicians, federal party leaders and the province's media.
Liberals and Conservatives tangled in a tie in the final days of campaign: Nanos
As the clock ticks down toward Election Day, neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives have managed to secure a comfortable lead and the two parties remain tangled in a statistical tie, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research.
Obama wishes 'friend' Justin Trudeau the best in the upcoming election
With less then a week until election day, former U.S. president Barack Obama has waded into the campaign to bolster the campaign of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
Nothing to see here, Canada says of Five Eyes alliance despite absence from sub deal
The federal government insists a new intelligence deal between three key allies won't diminish Canada's ability to defend its own interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
UPDATED | Proof of vaccination program announced in Alberta as state of public health emergency declared
The government of Alberta has joined other provinces across Canada in announcing a proof of vaccination program as COVID-19 cases continue to soar to well over a thousand per day.
Accused in death of Western University student released on bail
The London, Ont. man charged with manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Neil has been released on bail.
Victim identified following fatal crash near Exeter, Ont.
One person has died following an early morning collision west of Exeter, Ont.
Man charged after puppies found abandoned around Port Elgin, Ont.
A Port Elgin, Ont. man has been charged after a number of puppies were found abandoned at various locations in town.
WECHU reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, outbreaks increase
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 and an increase in outbreaks on Thursday.
Suspect arrested after east Windsor convenience store robbery
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly brandished a knife in a convenience store robbery in east Windsor.
Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports one COVID-19 death, 30 new infections
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reports the region's first COVID-19-related death this month, plus 30 new infections.
Weapons, drugs seized from Midland, Ont. motel
Southern Georgian Bay OPP seized a quantity of drugs and weapons from a motel room on Yonge Street and Keller Drive in Midland, Ont.
Ramara mom of 10 wins over $75,000 with favourite lottery numbers
A Ramara mother of 10 is $75,791.20 richer after her favourite numbers paid off on her Lotto 6/49 ticket.
Sudbury man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in downtown stabbing death
A Sudbury court has sentenced Steffin Rees, 19, to 15 years in jail Thursday for a fatal stabbing in 2019 in downtown Sudbury.
North Bay, Ont., police say helicopter pilot was flying while impaired
A 56-year-old man from Newfoundland has been charged with impaired driving of a helicopter in North Bay, Ont.
Woman seriously injured in downtown Sudbury stabbing
Sudbury police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing after two women were approached on a walking path in downtown Sudbury that resulted in one sustaining serious injuries.
BREAKING | 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, active cases highest since mid-June
The 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 50 new cases on Wednesday.
CityFolk kicks off at Lansdowne: Here's what you need to know about the festival
Live music returns to Lansdowne Park this evening, as CityFolk music festival kicks off.
Ontario reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths due to the disease.
LIFE UNMASKED | Why should you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Your top questions answered
In this week’s episode of Life Unmasked, two experts answer some of the top COVID-19 vaccine questions sent to the team by listeners.
Quebec reports 782 more COVID-19 cases, as total number of infections surpasses 400,000
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Thursday that 782 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, and two more people have died due to the disease.
New report says Quebec nurses need better working conditions
Among the recommendations is the stabilization of care teams by avoiding the use of placement agencies "as much as possible." It is suggested that there be a maximum number of hours of work that can be done per day and per week.
Health minister Dube 'very firm' that 20,000 Quebec health-care workers need to get vaccinated by Oct. 15
Health Minister Christian Dubé is maintaining his position: 20,000 health care workers must still obtain their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by October 15.
Nova Scotia reports 34 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, active cases rise to 173
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 173.
P.E.I. reports seven new cases of COVID-19 related to elementary school outbreak Thursday; active cases rise to record 34
Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the active number of cases in the province rises to 34 - the highest number of cases in the province since the pandemic began.
Probe continues into N.S. family's death in travel trailer: 'It may take some time'
The ongoing investigation into the deaths of a family of six from Amherst continued Wednesday with limited developments and authorities suggesting answers may not come quickly.
Manitoba PC Party leadership ballot finalized
There are officially two names vying to become the next leader of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative Party next month.
Winnipeg police investigating possible theft of COVID-19 vaccine from supersite
The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed it is investigating the possible theft of COVID-19 vaccine from a supersite in Winnipeg.
LIVE at 3:30 | Hinshaw, Yiu to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon
Alberta health officials will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, a day after the province introduced new restrictions and a vaccine passport.
Alberta's new restrictions came into effect at midnight. Here's what you need to know
Albertans woke up Thursday to new restrictions implemented by the province to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Vancouver real estate market: Inventory dips to lows not seen since 2016
A just-published report suggests the inventory in the Vancouver real estate market has reached a low not seen since 2016.
BC Lions to give 350 tickets to residential school survivors, mark Orange Shirt Day at game against Roughriders
Hundreds of tickets to a CFL game scheduled shortly before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be given to survivors of Canada's residential school system.
Homeless community will not be the focus of crime crackdown in Vancouver's downtown core: VPD
Officers say an increased presence in Vancouver's downtown core prompted by a rise in crime will not be focused on residents of the area who are experiencing homelessness.