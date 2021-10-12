Single vehicle collision prompts hydro pole repairs in Kitchener

Kitchener -

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a vehicle struck a hydro pole in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

A tweet from police around 8 a.m. said a vehicle left the roadway and struck the hydro pole at Charles Street East and Stirling Avenue South.

Charles Street between Cedar Street and Stirling Avenue will remain closed for repairs. According to police, delays are expected for most of the day.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing.