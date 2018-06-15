Growing up in Woodstock was not a pleasant experience for Cory Stewart.

He remembers people yelling at him in the hallways of his high school, chasing him down and slamming him into a locker.

He remembers having gasoline thrown at him out the window of a passing pickup truck as he walked down Dundas Street.

Mostly, he remembers feeling very alone.

“It was awful,” he says.

“Being gay in a small community is incredibly difficult.”

As Woodstock’s LGBTQ community was disorganized, it was difficult for Stewart to find support. His family was accepting when he came out to them, and over time he learned that his best friend was gay as well.

What really helped, he says, is when he would “escape” to Toronto – telling his mother he was going to a friend’s farm, but actually taking a train into the city, where he felt he fit in comfortably with the city’s LGBTQ community.

It was around this time that Stewart was turned onto the music of Madonna and Cher.

Now, more than a decade after those secret trips to Toronto, Stewart has launched his own music career.

He released his first album this spring, and has a busy summer of performances lined up, including multiple sets at Pride-related events in Toronto. In August, he’ll open for Boy George in Montreal, which he calls the “opportunity of a lifetime.”

Before any of that, though, Stewart will return to his hometown to perform at its second Pride event. He’ll be performing “My Gay Heart” Saturday afternoon during an event at Museum Square.

“My Gay Heart” is a song Stewart wrote about his experiences growing up in Woodstock, feeling alone and isolated.

Citing a study which found that closeted teenagers are more than twice as likely to commit suicide as teens who are open about their sexuality, Stewart says he hopes his performance and this weekend’s other Pride festivities will help people in Woodstock who may be struggling to express their sexuality.

“It’s really important for communities like this that are smaller, where maybe gay people aren’t as visible,” he says.

“There are other people out there. You will find the strength.”

With reporting by Rosie Del Campo