Similar patio furniture thefts in Simcoe could be linked, police say
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 7:10AM EDT
Provincial police say they believe a pair of thefts in Simcoe may be related.
Police say they were contacted on Sunday by a homeowner reporting the theft four grey cushions from a patio love seat.
Investigators say they believe the theft is related to theft of patio furniture from a nearby home.
Police say they're looking for a brown wicker patio set with grey cushions.