A Cambridge addiction centre will be closing its doors for good next spring.

Simcoe House, which opened in 2008, helps those with drug and alcohol addiction.

The organization says they have had difficulty raising money.

Simcoe House is across from The Bridges emergency shelter, which serves 200 to 300 people every year.

The closure comes just as a new addiction treatment centre is set to open on Concession Road in the Preston neighbourhood.

The Cambridge Shelter Corporation says the new facility will better address the needs of clients with 80 new beds.

They’re also hoping to amalgamate treatment services with The Bridges.