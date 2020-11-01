KITCHENER -- Armenian-Canadians who demonstrated in Waterloo Public Square are calling for an end to the ongoing warfare in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian community of Cambridge gathered for the silent protest on Sunday at 1 p.m. in hopes of bringing awareness to the issues happening in the region inside Azerbaijan, which his run by ethnic Armenians.

Over the past few weeks, escalating violence between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have led to civilian casualties on both sides.

A genocide emergency alert has also been issued for the Armenian population living in the area.

“We want peace, that’s all we want,” said Levon Sarmazian of the Armenian National Committee of Southwestern Ontario. “There’s a very large Armenian community here in Waterloo Region, we’re tired of this going four weeks now without any sort of results.

“We want the fighting to stop. We want our people to stop dying.”

The group is looking to bring awareness to the issue so that the international community will step in.