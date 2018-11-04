

CTV Kitchener





There was a tribute on Sunday afternoon in Kitchener to remember a Canadian war hero and to honour soldiers and veterans.

The 11th annual Sikh Remembrance Day Ceremony had people from across Canada and overseas attending.

It took place at Mount Hope Cemetery, the only grave site in the country for a Canadian Sikh Veteran.

Private Buckam Singh was honoured. Organizers say he was one of only nine Sikh soldiers allowed to serve with the Canadian Forces during WWII.

More than a dozen wreaths were laid on the nearly 100-year-old grave.

Organizers say the ceremony grows every year and it is the largest gathering of Sikh soldiers and veterans in North America.

With reporting from Natalie Van Rooy