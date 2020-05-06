Signs of spring still blooming despite a polar vortex on its way
Tree Swallows Brenda Doherty, Ariss
KITCHENER -- Despite a cold snap on the way, not all hope is lost: there have been several signs of warmer weather springing up around the region.
While temperatures could hit record lows in Waterloo Region in the coming days—and a bout of flurries could even make itself known—our viewers have been capturing signs of bloom and budding from around our coverage area.
The trilliums are starting to show their lovely faces in our bush just outside of Wellesley. (Wendy)
Apricot blossoms/ Michelle
This is what you see everywhere now, a sure sign of springs, in a garden in my back yard in Waterloo/Karen Rektor
Dianne Carlisle in Woodstock
Thought I’d share this pic of a goldfinch in my backyard. It’s wonderful to see their return and their bright and cheerful colours/Linda Ramsey
Balitmore Oriole, Don Rozendal, Listowel
Cathy Broughton, Mount Forest
Sunrise in Kitchener-Waterloo is now just after 6:00a.m., while sunset is around 8:30p.m.
