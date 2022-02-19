Significant weather event declared in Woolwich Township

The Township of Woolwich declared a significant weather event on Saturday.

As of 2 p.m., a snow squall warning remained in effect for both Waterloo Region and Southern Wellington County, with a blizzard warning in effect for Mount Forest, Arthur and Northern Wellington County.

Between five and 10 cm of snow is expected through Saturday, along with wind gusts reaching 70 to 80 km/h.

In a press release, the township said the event will remain in effect until a notice of cancellation is issued.

Officials noted the declaration does not serve as notice of road closures or a reduced level of service.

Woolwich Township said it may take longer than usual to clear local roadways and asks motorists to remain cautious when travelling.