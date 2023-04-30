'Significant' police presence in Waterloo for missing 91-year-old

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says it has a 'significant' presence in a Waterloo neighbourhood as officers search for a missing 91-year-old man.

Police tweeted around 6:30 a.m. Sunday asking for the public's help finding 91-year-old James from the Lexington Road area of Waterloo. He was last seen around 4 a.m.

He's described as a white man, 5'7, white hair, and wearing a navy blue pajama top with red pocket and navy blue pants with bears.

Around 10:40 a.m., WRPS tweeted there would be a 'significant police presence' in the area of Lexington and Davenport Roads as they search for James.

There is concern for James' well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.