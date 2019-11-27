KITCHENER -- A malware incident was discovered by the Waterloo Catholic District School Board on Sunday.

The board says it's in the process of responding to the incident, which is being called "significant."

"At this time, we do not believe that any personal or business information has been removed from our systems, though this will be the focus of a forensic investigation to be conducted by our expert," a statement from the school board reads in part.

"If we learn of compromised personal information, we will notify affected individuals."

The board is still unsure of how it was hit with the malware but it's investigating that, too.

A number of key systems such as the student management system were affected. Other important services, like email and the board's student data warehouse, were not.

Many services have been restored since the weekend's discovery and the board says it is hoping to have them all back online later this week.

The investigation is expected to take at least several weeks.