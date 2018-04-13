

CTV Kitchener





Significant freezing rain and ice accumulation is expected in most of southern Ontario this weekend, potentially leading to widespread power outages.

A freezing rain warning was issued Friday for areas including Waterloo-Wellington, Huron-Perth and southern portions of Grey-Bruce.

Environment Canada called it “quite likely” that between 10 and 20 mm of ice would accumulate by Sunday morning, with even more possible in localized areas.

“Ice accumulations of this magnitude combined with gusty northeast winds … may result in widespread power outages due to fallen tree limbs and power lines,” the agency said.

Forecasts were calling for a lengthy period of freezing rain during the day on Saturday, returning Saturday evening. In areas north of Highway 7, Saturday night could bring some snow instead of freezing rain, or a mix of the two.

The precipitation was expected to shift to rain on Sunday as temperatures warmed. Environment Canada warned that the rain could cause flooding in some areas by Sunday night, and would likely continue into Monday.

Temperatures are expected to slowly rise through the first half next week, eventually hitting our typical mid-April daily highs of 11 C by Wednesday.