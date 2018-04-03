Featured
Significant damage reported in crash involving car leaving driveway
Two vehicles collided near Pioneer and Upper Canada drives in Kitchener on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 7:35PM EDT
Charges could be laid in connection with a collision in Kitchener’s south end.
The crash occurred during the 5 p.m. hour near the intersection of Pioneer and Upper Canada drives.
It involved two vehicles, one of which was exiting a driveway.
Pioneer was closed in the area for a period of time so debris created by the crash could be cleaned up. Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.
No serious injuries were reported.