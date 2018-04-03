

CTV Kitchener





Charges could be laid in connection with a collision in Kitchener’s south end.

The crash occurred during the 5 p.m. hour near the intersection of Pioneer and Upper Canada drives.

It involved two vehicles, one of which was exiting a driveway.

Pioneer was closed in the area for a period of time so debris created by the crash could be cleaned up. Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.

No serious injuries were reported.