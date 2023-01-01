CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist

Kitchener

Sidra Jafri joined CTV News Kitchener as a Multimedia Journalist in October 2024.

Sidra was born and raised in Scarborough, Ont. She discovered her love for storytelling and public speaking through the diversity in her community, as well as her family, which has a fair share of poets and journalists. She combined her passions by pursuing her Bachelor of Journalism at Toronto Metropolitan University, where she graduated in 2021.

As part of her studies at TMU, Sidra did stints as a temporary Database Coordinator at CTV News and was a Social Media Intern for both Corus and Global News’ now-discontinued radio show kultur’D.

Sidra worked for three years at CBC News, in a variety of roles, before joining CTV News Kitchener as a Multimedia Journalist in 2024.

In her free time, you can find Sidra hanging out with her friends, family or tabby cat Snow.