This summer, you’ll be able to get down to the beach without fear of gas, parking or traffic.

A London-based company has launched a shuttle service from Kitchener to Grand Bend.

The cost of a roundtrip ride will be $35 plus tax and will run every morning on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday Mondays. Trips begin running on June 22.

“I spent my childhood summers by the beach, learning to hold my breath underwater and with my toes in the sand,” explains founder Matthew Thomas. He says he started the idea because everyone deserves to experience the beach, regardless of their transportation capabilities.

Bend Bus first launched last year with a dozen summer trips, but now boasts a full team and an expanded trip list.

Kitchener trips will leave at 10 a.m. and depart from Grand Bend at 4 p.m.

Other trips include from London to Grand Bend and from St. Thomas to Port Stanley. Those trips cost $25 and $15, respectively, plus tax.

London also boasts afternoon trips which leave Grand Bend at 9:30 p.m.