Shrubs, grass stolen from Tillsonburg park
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 5:11PM EDT
Police in Tillsonburg are investigating after a number of plants were reported stolen from a public park.
The town's horticulture society reported the thefts on Saturday morning.
Oxford County OPP says that sometime between Aug. 1 and Aug. 10, someone went to Bert Newman Park and stole a number of plants.
They include shrubs, Japanese forest grass and hostas that had been planted in the spring.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.