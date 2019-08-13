

CTV Kitchener





Police in Tillsonburg are investigating after a number of plants were reported stolen from a public park.

The town's horticulture society reported the thefts on Saturday morning.

Oxford County OPP says that sometime between Aug. 1 and Aug. 10, someone went to Bert Newman Park and stole a number of plants.

They include shrubs, Japanese forest grass and hostas that had been planted in the spring.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.