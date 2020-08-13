KITCHENER -- Thursday was the grand opening of the Rockton Farmers’ Market.

The empty fairgrounds were transformed, with 17 vendors setting up stands to showcase local produce and goods.

The response from the community was overwhelming.

Due to COVID-19 safety measures, organizers were keeping capacity inside the market at 60 people or less.

That meant, at times, people had to wait for their turn to go inside.

“We had a great lineup,” said organizer Katrina Wieczorek. “A few hundred people have been through the market already.”

Shoppers were also asked to wear face masks and like many other local markets, they were not allowed to touch the products before purchasing.

“Our vendor booths are spaced out safely and we have many sanitation stations throughout our market,” said Wieczorek.

Vendors were happy to see their customers once again.

“Definitely it’s extremely nice to be back after being so isolated and not seeing people,” said Tracy Aikema-Robb from Struyk Farms. “It’s kind of nice to be out and around people.”

Some shoppers said they came out specifically to support local producers, especially since it had already been announced that the Rockton World’s Fair would be postponed until 2021.

“The community is taking a fairly big impact financially on not having a large-scale event like that,” said Wieczorek. “So having money through the community at a weekly event like this is a great opportunity.”

“Usually we come to the Rockton World’s Fair every year, which unfortunately isn’t happening,” said shopper Alyson Condron. “It’s nice that they do offer something, and it looks to be a lot of really great vendors, so I’m really excited.”

The market will be open each Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.