KITCHENER -- Touching our faces less frequently is just one ways health officials say we can slow the spread of COVID-19.

But that may be a challenge for those who need to wear contact lenses.

Some worry that they can contract the virus without even knowing it.

One wearer says they have put their contacts away and have switched to glasses to reduce any unnecessary contact with their eyes.

“When you’re outside you touch something and then you don’t realize you touch your eyes. Maybe something gets stuck and trapped underneath.”

Karen Walsh, a clinical scientist at the University of Waterloo's Centre for Ocular Research and Education (CORE), says there’s no reason to stop wearing contacts.

"Wearing contact lenses does not increase your risk of contracting COVID-19," she says.

A new study from CORE shows that they're still safe to wear as long as wearers are practicing good hygiene.

"Clean hands when you’re touching lenses to put them in and out, and a thorough cleaning and replacing those lenses on a proper schedule," says Walsh.

The study also concluded that, while droplet transmission of the virus could enter through the eyes, there is no scientific evidence that wearing glasses is a safer option.

"Contact wearers have to do it two times a day, put the lenses on and take them out. But a spectacle wearer has to take their glasses on and off, and if you're a part-time spectacle wearer you might do that several times a day."

Walsh says glasses should be washed every day.

"It is understood the virus can persist on plastic hard surfaces of spectacle frames and lenses for a period of time. The virus is thoroughly inactivated by using a very simple soap and water solution."

The study shows no proof that wearing glasses offers better protection against COVID-19.

However Walsh says anyone experiencing respiratory illness should stop wearing their contacts temporarily, and check in with their eye care practitioner when they recover.