'Should have been a bit more prepared': Love in the air for Valentine's Day in Waterloo Region

Raymond’s Flower Shop in Waterloo was swamped on Valentine’s Day as staff rushed to fill orders in time for customers to pick them up.

A constant flow of customers could be seen going in and out of the store on Tuesday. Roses were the big ticket item for customers to buy.

The store did not take any orders for Valentine’s over the phone on Valentine’s Day, as they were too busy dealing with pre-orders made before Feb. 14. However, they did still have some roses on hand and made bouquets for any customers that walked in.

Customers like Jack Matthews said they were unprepared for the day and decided to pick up whatever was available.

“I should have been a bit more prepared. There’s some professionals in here, that’s for sure, that have more experience than I have. But I’ve been with my girlfriend for six years, very happy, next year, I’ll be a lot more prepared,” Matthews said.

Staff preparing flowers at Raymond's Flower Shop Feb. 14, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)

This year also marks the first Valentine’s Day without any pandemic-related restrictions. Restaurants like the Bauer Kitchen in Waterloo welcomed customers over lunch and were booked full for the dinner hour.

“Valentine’s Day is one of the big days of the year, certainly at the Bauer Kitchen, it’s been really big. We just finished up probably in 13 years our biggest Valentine’s Day lunch, so we’re excited about tonight," Jody Palubiski, a managing partner with the Charcoal Group of Restaurants said.

Bauer Kitchen completely sold out over the dinner hour for Tuesday.

Palubiski said Valentine’s celebrations tend to be more than just one day, and they’ve been welcoming couples for the event since Sunday.

“We’re so thrilled with the way business has come out of that period and continued to flourish. We feel extremely fortunate by the way the community supported us," Palubiski said.