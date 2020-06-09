KITCHENER -- They may have been given the green light, but not everyone is excited for the reopening of child care centres.

Amy Allen-Muncey, whose two children stay at their uncle’s house while she’s at work, has mixed feelings.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” she says. “Especially if businesses are reopening. Parents really need to have that care.”

But she’s also apprehensive about what child care could look like in a pandemic.

“I’m excited and also nervous,” she says. “The three-year-olds are going to be all over each other and playing and touching. You don’t know where those kid’s families have been.”

The fear of the unknown is why some parents aren’t rushing to bring their kids back to child care providers.

“I wouldn’t say I’m comfortable quite yet,” says parent Lisa Dalton. “I would think in a couple of months.”

CTV News also spoke to parents who say they’re willing to wait a year or more.

“When we get to the new normal and things go back to normal, then yes I’ll send him back,” says parent Dana Deepak.

The province says all child care centres and providers will have to follow strict health protocols.

“We know it will take additional time,” says Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “Obviously our aim is to get this right.”

At least two local child care centres won’t be reopening on Friday.

Emmanual at Brighton Child Care, in Waterloo, wrote the following on their website: “Given known timelines, it is not feasible for Emmanual to consider a safe reopening any earlier than July 6th. While this date may push later into the future, we know that it cannot occur sooner.”

Child care services that are provided in-home are also allowed to reopen on Friday, as long as they meet the same health standards. That includes: no groups larger than 10, no visitors, thorough cleaning and screening practices.

Monette’s Uptown Home Day Care, in Waterloo, has decided not to accept kids until June 22.

But owner Monette Tiongco is excited that she now has permission to reopen.

“I can pay a good amount of my credit cards and all the bills,” she says.

Other child care providers CTV News spoke with say they’ll be in touch with families about their next steps

The YMCAs in Cambridge, Kitchener-Waterloo and Guelph are already operating as an emergency care provider.

“As an existing emergency child care provider, we feel very equipped to begin this re-opening. Currently we’re focused on communicating messages to our staff as soon as possible to help prepare them for our reopening.”

Owl Child Care Services of Ontario, which is based in Kitchener, says they many open in two weeks. In a statement to CTV News, they say: “We have not yet received detailed guidelines from the Ministry of Education or Ministry of Health regarding the child care re-opening. Despite this, we have been drafting new policies and working to secure PPE. We will not be reopening on Friday. We will take the rest of this week to analyze the child care needs of existing Owl families to determine how best to meet those needs within the reduced capacities and to seek additional information from public health and the Ministry. I envision we will need two weeks to get everything in place to ensure a smooth transition.”