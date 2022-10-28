Shots fired near Kitchener high school were blanks: police

Shots fired on Friday afternoon in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener were blanks, according to Waterloo regional police.

"Upon arrival, officers confirmed that shots had been fired into the air during an altercation outside St. Mary’s High School. Through investigation, it was subsequently determined that the shots fired were blanks," police said in a news release Friday night.

A weapons investigation by police placed St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener in a hold and secure for roughly an hour on Friday afternoon. St. Mary’s High School is located at 1500 Block Line Road in Kitchener.

Eugene Fenton, Waterloo Regional Police Services staff superintendent, said police determined shots had been fired behind the school.

Fenton added that the gunshots were fired into the air, not at anybody.

Police were unable to comment if they believed the shooting suspect was a student at the high school.

“We had several officers on scene,” said Fenton. “A canine officer, our remote pilot vehicle, ariel vehicle to make sure the wooded area behind the school was searched, so all resources were deployed to ensure everyone's safety.”

Police at St. Mary's High School on Oct. 28. (CTV)

Fenton added that neighbouring schools were also placed in a hold and secure.

Police said they believe this is a targeted incident.

No injuries have been reported by police.

In an update posted to Twitter at 3:08 p.m., police said they are looking for a white male, wearing a black hooded sweater with his hood up. He was seen wearing black jogging pants, white shoes with dark soles, tan satchel bag and a face mask.

He was last seen heading towards Activa Sportsplex.

Police officers seen on Oct. 28 after shots were fired near St. Mary's High School. (CTV)

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) said it will work closely and cooperate fully with police in the ongoing investigation.

“Earlier today, shots were fired in the vicinity of St. Mary’s High School," said John P. Shewchuk, chief managing officer of the WCDSB.

School staff immediately informed Waterloo Regional Police, and the school was briefly placed in lockdown before shifting to a hold and secure, which was then lifted."

"WCDSB social workers were immediately dispatched to the school to assist any students and staff who may be experiencing trauma as a result of today’s events."

STUDENTS SPEAK OUT

"At first, I didn't really care. I thought it was funny in a way, like a joke," a St. Mary's High School student told CTV News. " Then it got scary after a bit when you start to realize it was actually dangerous, and there was a live shooter."

Another student said they were updated there was a person with a weapon outside the building.

"It was pretty scary, but the teachers were great and kept us calm," one student said.

The student said they texted their family to make sure evryone was okay and provide updateds.

"It's crazy how it's right in your community, you hear about it, but now you're experiencing it," the student said.