KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a shots were fired at a Brantford home on Wednesday night, including into the bedroom of a sleeping two-year-old girl.

The bullets went into the second storey of the Strawberry Lane home at around 11:15 p.m.

Officials say that least one of the bullets narrowly missed the toddler.

"Gun violence in itself is a serious incident no matter what the age, but when you start to involve children in these types of incidents and investigations, it brings the level of seriousness up," says Const. Shane Siebert.

"We want to ensure the community that we're doing what we can to solve this case."

Police believe this is the 16th shooting this year.

Brantford's mayor commented on the incident on Friday.

"I am angry, shocked and appalled that we have incidents like this happening in our community," Mayor Kevin Davis says in a statement sent to CTV.

"Increased gun violence is a serious issue which our community and many other communities in the Province are dealing with."

The shooter is unknown at this time.

There is also no word on a motive for the shooting or if anyone was injured.