KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a number of bullets were fired into a Brantford home on Wednesday night, including the bedroom of a sleeping two-year-old girl.

The shots went into the second storey of the Strawberry Lane home around 11:15 p.m.

At least one of the bullets narrowly missed the toddler.

"Gun violence in itself is a serious incident no matter what the age, but when you start to involve children in these types of incidents and investigations, it brings the level of seriousness up," says Const. Shane Siebert.

"We want to ensure the community that we're doing what we can to solve this case."

The shooter is unknown at this time.

There is also no word on a motive for the shooting or if anyone was injured.

"We are appealing to the public for anybody who may have been in or around that area at that time, or who may have video surveillance that may assist us in regards to this investigation, to contact us," says Const. Seibert.