

CTV Kitchener





A gunshot was fired at a vehicle during a robbery in Kitchener’s east end, police say.

Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to a parking lot at Grand River Collegiate Institute around 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery.

According to police, a group of people in the parking lot were approached by another group of people, whom they did not know.

An argument broke out, during which the gun was allegedly fired. Everyone then left the area.