Waterloo regional police are investigating what they call a “targeted” shooting at a Kitchener home.

Officers were called to Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive on Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting.

Around 4:45 a.m., a bullet hit the front door of a home.

No injuries have been reported.

In a media release Thursday, police said they believed it was a targeted incident.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.