Advertisement
Shot fired at Kitchener home, say police
Published Thursday, November 2, 2023 5:15PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, November 2, 2023 5:15PM EDT
Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener on Nov. 2, 2023.
Share:
Waterloo regional police are investigating what they call a “targeted” shooting at a Kitchener home.
Officers were called to Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive on Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting.
Around 4:45 a.m., a bullet hit the front door of a home.
No injuries have been reported.
In a media release Thursday, police said they believed it was a targeted incident.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.