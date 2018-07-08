

CTV Kitchener





After a seven-day stretch that saw temperatures over 30 C and humidex values reaching the 40s, strawberry season was cut short this year by about a week.

“All that does is shorten the season, because all the varieties, the earlies, the mid-season and the late-season all come together quicker so you get a rash of berries all at once,” said Hugh Nauman, owner of Nauman’s Fresh from the Farm Produce.

Nauman said that strawberry season usually continues until the middle of July, but wrapped up during the first week of this month.

The flavour and yield was good this season due to the weather—strawberries thrive in the heat.

Rainy seasons see losses due to mould, which was less of an issue this season.

With proper watering, the conditions seen by farmers this year are favourable for the summer berry.