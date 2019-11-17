

Krista Sharpe, CTV Kitchener





ST. JACOBS – Shoppers had the opportunity to bargain hunt for unique items at the St. Jacobs Sparkles event on Sunday.

It is a way to usher in the holiday shopping season, which offers festive samples, promotions, in-store sales and contests.

The four-day event, which ended Sunday, gets its name from the thousands of twinkling lights that illuminate the village as doors stay open late.

"We've had like record turnout. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the nice weather, a lot of people are enjoying themselves. It's been great," says Craig Miller with the St. Jacobs Business Improvement Area.

Miller says this event is all about getting back to the grassroots of a fun small town village Christmas.