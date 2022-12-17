Shoppers enjoy final weekend of the Kitchener Winter Artisan Market

On the final weekend before Christmas, shoppers headed to the Kitchener Market for some last-minute gifts at the Winter Artisan Market.

The market, featuring some of the best artisan vendors in Waterloo region, ran for four weekends throughout November and December.

It wrapped up Saturday at 2 p.m. and featured live music, delicious food and drink, and an outdoor curling rink.

“It’s nice to be able to get some local goods when you can and get something nice to eat on the way out,” said Miranda Burton, a shopper at the market. “I love seeing all the little booths that they have set up.”

For some of the vendors, it was an extremely special year at the market following two years of selling their products from home.

“It has been amazing,” said Janina Hoschek-Wollock, owner of Coco by J. “Kitchener treats us vendors so well. Everyone want to support local, especially after two years of struggling. Everyone is so welcoming and tries to support the new entrepreneurs in Kitchener.”

For Binal Patel, this year’s market was one she’ll never forget.

“For me, it’s a lot of last minute shopping,” she said. “I’m from India and only just came to Ontario and Kitchener, so I’m really new here. I just started my work and didn’t plan for anything, so this is all last minute.”

Patel’s roommate, who was with her at the market, only arrived in Canada on Friday, so Patel said the market was a great way for him to see what Christmas in Canada is all about.