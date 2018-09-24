Featured
Shopify partners with York University for specialized program
A Shopify logo is seen during an event in Toronto on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 6:31PM EDT
Shopify has announced a partnership with York University to provide a unique computer science program.
It is called the dev degree, where students will learn at York and apply the material through a paid internship at Shopify in Toronto.
The company said the academic instruction would not be specific to their needs.
Graduates of the program will have 4,000 hours of learning and 4,500 hours of working.