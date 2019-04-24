

CTV Kitchener





Brantford police are investigating a shooting in the city’s downtown.

One man, 23, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital to be treated.

It happened in a parking lot just off of Dalhousie Street and King Street around 4 a.m.

Police say they were securing the scene when they got another call about the man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Officials do not believe this shooting was random and say that the two incidents are believed to be related.

Neighbours say there's a 24-hour coffee shop nearby and that people gather in the parking lot regularly.

Police say that no roads were closed during the incident, but asked the public to avoid the area.

There was an increased police presence in the area as of 6 a.m. while the investigation was ongoing.

No information regarding a motive or suspects has been released.