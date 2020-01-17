A man was taken to hospital with what police believe is a gunshot wound, following an incident late Thursday evening in Waterloo.

Regional Police tell CTV News they were called to a report of a break and enter on Beechdrops Drive, in the Vista Hills area, at around 10:15 p.m.

Police say one male was taken to hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

His condition was not immediately clear just after midnight.

There was a heavy police presence along on Beechdrops Drive, with cruisers and police tape set up outside a two-storey home.

More police vehicles arrived on scene just after midnight.

Police expected to maintain a presence at the scene into the overnight hours.