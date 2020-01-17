Shooting Investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police investigate an apparent shooting on Beechdrops Drive in Waterloo (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener).
A man was taken to hospital with what police believe is a gunshot wound, following an incident late Thursday evening in Waterloo.
Regional Police tell CTV News they were called to a report of a break and enter on Beechdrops Drive, in the Vista Hills area, at around 10:15 p.m.
Police say one male was taken to hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
His condition was not immediately clear just after midnight.
There was a heavy police presence along on Beechdrops Drive, with cruisers and police tape set up outside a two-storey home.
More police vehicles arrived on scene just after midnight.
Police expected to maintain a presence at the scene into the overnight hours.