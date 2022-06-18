Shooting in Simcoe, Ont. under investigation

Norfolk County OPP are investigating a reported shooting in Simcoe, Ont.

According to a release, residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area of West Street and surrounding side streets on Saturday. Roadways have been shut down.

Aviation services, the canine unit, rescue unit, and emergency response are all involved in the investigation.

While OPP did not provide any further details about the investigation, police did send out a reminder for the “public to always be aware of their personal safety”.