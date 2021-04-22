Advertisement
Shooting in Kitchener sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 22, 2021 10:45PM EDT
Police investigating a shooting on Overlea Court that sent two to hospital. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say two people have serious injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
It happened in the area of Overlea Drive and Overlea Court, the call came around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say they have one suspect in custody and it is unknown if any other suspects are involved.
According to police, two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police also say to expect a large police presence in the area overnight.
They’re asking the public avoid the area.
This is a developing story, more to come.