One airlifted to hospital, two others hurt as police investigate reports of a shooting

A suspect is still at large regarding a shooting Monday in a Kitchener shopping plaza. Three people were hurt due to the incident with one victim sustaining serious injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man in connection to the shooting. They say three men were involved in an altercation when a fourth man fired multiple shots.

They add that the two women who were shot were innocent bystanders.

Family describes elephant attack at African Lion Safari

Geoff Jackson says he and his family were about to go on a ride with an elephant at African Lion Safari when they heard slamming and screaming.

“They man was attempting to feed the elephant,” he said. “It began ramming him into the wooden structure underneath the stairs.”

He says people were fleeing from the area as the elephant appeared to pick up the man and slam him into the structure. The trainer in his 30s was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

“I feel very angry that the park put me in that position,” Jackson said. “I don’t know why nobody else was there to help this man. I did exactly what I was supposed to do as somebody visiting the park.

“I don’t believe the ride should exist after being there and being part of this.”

Woman from Waterloo Region nearly dies – twice – after snake bit in Thailand

Shalabha Kalliath was bitten by a small snake on her big toe while walking on a beach in Thailand. The 26-year-old recent engineering graduate from the University of Waterloo was helped by a friend and a stranger and told she could die.

She was rushed to a hospital while drifting in and out of consciousness before eventually being given the antivenin. Kalliath was latercleared to fly home to Waterloo, but felt extremely weakness when she arrived.

She was sent to the emergency room at Grand River Hospital where her blood was taken. Doctors said they were surprised she was alive. The snake venom hadn’t completely cleared her system.

'Tent City' residents refused to leave, saying they'll have to be dragged out

People living at a makeshift campsite on Stirling Avenue in Kitchener are being asked by the landover to leave. The property has been occupied for the last two years.

“We’re not disturbing anybody,” says resident Karl Butler. “We’re out of sight, out of mind. So I don’t see the big issue for now. At least give us another week or two, and I have asked for that.”

“I have no idea what we’re going to do,” says resident Stephanie Ferrier. “We’re going to stand out ground. We’re going to fight to the end. They’re going to have to drag us out of here.”

Butler tells CTV News that he was notified Friday afternoon that they could stay the weekend but they’d have to be gone by the night of July 1. Police are aware of the situation but say they have not been called in to assist with the removal of the squatters.

Stranded in the U.K.: Waterloo woman explains why she can't come home

A Waterloo woman is not being allowed to return to Canada – despite living in the country for more than 60 years.

Margaret Petersen was born in the U.K., but moved to Canada when she was seven years old. Her and her sister were visiting London, England, but told they didn’t have the right documentation to get on the plane back home.

The two have been staying in a hotel for a week as of Thursday waiting for their travel documentation from the Canadian High Commission.